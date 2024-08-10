Independence Day 2024: AI-powered security systems to enhance surveillance at Red Fort

Security agencies are planning to deploy advanced AI-powered security systems with enhanced surveillance capabilities at and around Red Fort for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, sources told ANI. These measures aim to strengthen security and ensure the safety of attendees during the high-profile event.

According to a document accessed by ANI, CCTV cameras equipped with video analytics features will be strategically positioned at key locations within the Red Fort premises. These features include vehicle number plate recognition, face detection, people movement counting, tripwire, audio detection, intrusion detection, defocus, and abandoned or missing object detection.

"We will also be using AI-armed cameras to count the entry and exit of people inside the premises. The estimation of the crowd will be done through AI," an official stated.

The cameras will also be capable of detecting abandoned baggage in public areas, a crucial security measure in high-risk environments. Zone-based alarms can be customised based on the priority and sensitivity of each area.

The enhanced FRS will enable real-time facial recognition on both live and recorded video feeds. It will automatically detect matches with individuals on the "Watch List" database and alert the control room. The system can identify multiple faces within group images and search for similar faces across multiple cameras.

In addition to the existing facial recognition system, this year's security measures will include a new Number Plate Recognition (NPR) system. This system will automatically detect and record vehicle license plates, providing immediate alerts for any violations.

"Divulging further details on the new changes, a senior government official informed that they have been using a facial recognition system for the past several years but this year they will be deploying Number Plate Recognition (NPR) that will have vehicle plate detection based on real-time 24x7 video processing," the official explained.

Delhi police will deploy over 700 CCTV cameras and more than 150 cameras equipped with video analytics features. Over 10,000 security personnel, including Delhi police and paramilitary forces, will be stationed in and around Red Fort and other critical locations in central and north Delhi.

These enhanced security measures come in the wake of the recent attack on former US President Donald Trump during a public event. A team of central intelligence agencies and security personnel recently conducted a security review meeting at Red Fort, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and stricter security protocols.