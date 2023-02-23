‘India as a whole gives me hope’: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair, Bill Gates, in his blog 'Gates Notes' talked about how India has been a shining example of resilience and innovation. In recent years, the country has shown that it can tackle big problems and provide hope for the future.

In his blog, Bill Gates said that he believed that the world is capable of making progress on lots of big problems at once with the right innovations and delivery channels. "There isn't enough time or money to solve both at the same time," he said.

One of the key factors that Gates noted in India's success was the country's ability to mobilize resources and collaborate with both government and non-governmental organizations. He cited the example of India's successful polio eradication campaign, which involved a massive effort from health workers, volunteers, and government officials to vaccinate millions of children.

"India as a whole gives me hope for the future. It's about to become the world's most populous country, which means you can't solve most problems there without solving them at scale. And yet, India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services," he added.

Furthermore, Gates noted that India's ambitious renewable energy goals have the potential to transform the country's energy landscape and address climate change.

While talking about its funding in India's Indian Agricultural Research Institute, or IARI, in Pusa, Bill Gates said, "The Gates Foundation joined hands with India's public sector and CGIAR institutions to support the work of researchers at IARI. They found a new solution: chickpea varieties that have more than 10 per cent higher yields and are more drought-resistant. One variety is already available to farmers, and others are currently developing at the institute. As a result, India is better prepared to keep feeding its people and supporting its farmers even in a warming world. It's no exaggeration to say that India's agricultural future is growing right now in a field in Pusa."

"One of the reasons why challenges like climate, hunger, and health seem insurmountable is that we don't yet have all the tools to solve them. But I'm optimistic that one day soon we will, thanks in part to innovators like researchers at IARI," he added.

Gates also disclosed that he is planning to visit India next week to see the work being done by Indian innovators and entrepreneurs working on breakthroughs to mitigate the effects of climate change.

"Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint. By collaborating and trying novel approaches, the public, private, and philanthropic sectors can turn limited resources into big pools of funding and knowledge that lead to progress. If we work together, I believe we can fight climate change and improve global health at the same time," he added.

Meanwhile, Gates has purchased a 3.76 per cent stake in Dutch drinks giant Heineken Holding NV, although he has previously stated that he's "not a big beer drinker."

According to the filing by the Netherlands' Financial Markets Authority (AFM), the share purchase worth 883 million euros (Rs 7,762 crore) was made on February 17.

