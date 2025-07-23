'India is taking the lead on digital': Dell's Silveira sees explosive AI growth in India

Dell Technologies is sharpening its focus on India, betting big on AI-powered PCs, immersive gaming experiences, and simplified product choices for the next generation of tech consumers. In an interview with Business Today, Rosandra Silveira, Senior Vice President of Global Retail Sales, called India "an incredible opportunity" and “a key part of our global growth strategy.”

With more than two decades at Dell, Silveira emphasised the company’s commitment to India: “We’ve been in the country for 20+ years, locally producing for over 18. We have our second-largest workforce outside the US right here.”

A new era of AI-powered PCs

Silveira described Dell's new range of AI PCs and Alienware notebooks as the “most comprehensive and bold” she has seen. The company recently launched the legendary Area 51 and the redesigned Aurora gaming laptops in India.

“The Area 51 is a beast — from CPUs to GPUs to thermals, it’s just unbeatable,” she said. “Aurora offers a more accessible and compact option, with better display, more versatility, and it’s great for content creation too.”

Dell is also introducing what Silveira calls “full silicon diversity” in its consumer lineup. New devices, including the Dell Plus, feature chipsets from Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD, and offer up to 22 hours of battery life in lightweight builds.

She noted that the timing couldn’t be better: “There are 1.5 billion Windows 10 PCs globally that are about to be refreshed. One-third of them don’t meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11 — and a big chunk is in India. That’s the perfect opportunity.”

Gaming becomes a lifestyle, not just a niche

Dell is taking a strategic approach to gamer engagement through its Alienware Experience Stores, now in three locations across India. These go beyond retail to host community events like Gaming Fridays and Saturdays, streamed live on YouTube.

“I don't call that a store, I call it an experience centre,” Silveira said. “Gaming is no longer a niche — it’s a culture, a lifestyle. Everyone’s a gamer in some way.”

India’s tech enthusiasm supports this direction. “Every time I come here, I’m impressed. India is the leader in online transactions and quick commerce — and even AI adoption,” she said, citing research that shows 65% of Indians use AI tools, twice the global average.

Expanding presence: from premium showrooms to rural reach

Dell now has a presence in 6,000 physical locations across India, including exclusive stores, multi-brand retailers like Reliance and Croma, and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The company’s omni-channel approach ensures visibility across the country. “We’re delivering this incredible portfolio everywhere,” Silveira said.

Simplifying the purchase journey: Dell’s rebrand explained

To address growing “decision fatigue” among tech buyers, Dell has overhauled its product branding. Based on research, including a Deloitte survey showing 75% of consumers feel overwhelmed choosing tech, Dell introduced a new, simplified lineup: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max.

“We wanted to make it easier for consumers to understand what technology can do for them,” she said. “We’re not just offering a bunch of SKUs anymore — it’s a curated, guided approach.”

So far, the rebrand has been “overwhelmingly good” in terms of reception. “We’re tracking feedback through our retail partners and chat channels. People understand Dell Pro is for business, Dell is for everyday use, and Dell Pro Max is more like a workstation. No confusion so far.”

Sustainability by 2030: bold targets, real accountability

Sustainability is also a key pillar in Dell’s long-term plans. By 2030, the company aims to significantly increase the share of recycled and reused materials in its packaging and components.

“We have KPIs across every part of the supply chain, and we’re held accountable to meet them,” Silveira said.

Vision 2035: future-proof tech for a growing generation

Looking ahead to 2035, Dell’s India playbook is shaped by AI acceleration, rising student populations, and increasing demand for digital access. India produces 90 million college graduates each year, yet household laptop penetration is only 11%, a huge gap Dell aims to bridge.

“With Gen Z already the majority in India, and 75% of them believing AI will change how they work, play and create — we have to deliver technology that’s not just useful today but future proof,” Silveira said. “The PC isn’t just a productivity tool anymore. It’s a creative partner. A co-worker. A companion.”

Leadership, culture, and India’s ‘can-do’ spirit

When asked what drives innovation at Dell, Silveira pointed to culture and mindset: “Even when things are going well, we keep asking — what could be better? And the team in India is incredible. In all my years, I’ve never heard someone say, ‘we can’t do this.’ It’s always, ‘we’ll figure it out.’”

As Dell continues to shape its next chapter, the company’s bet on India is clear, and the timing, Silveira believes, couldn’t be more perfect.