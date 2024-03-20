India key driver for Amazon, more than any other country outside the US, says Head of Prime Video Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, disclosed that India has emerged as a powerhouse in driving subscribers to Amazon, second only to the United States. Speaking at the 'Prime Video Presents India' showcase, where Prime Video unveiled its latest local content slate featuring nearly 70 films and shows, Hopkins underscored the pivotal role of Indian subscribers in fueling Prime Video's global expansion.

Highlighting the staggering growth trajectory, Hopkins stated, "For the last several years, outside of the U.S., more people have signed up for Prime in India than anywhere else in the world, and in India, more people sign up for Prime Video than any other benefit." He shared that Indian Prime members exhibit the highest propensity to convert to Prime Video, solidifying India's position as a focal point for Amazon's international growth strategy.

According to Hopkins, India witnessed the highest percentage of Prime members streaming Prime Video globally last year, reflecting the country's enthusiastic embrace of the platform. Prime Video's showcase also unveiled that Indian content enjoys widespread popularity, being consistently watched in over 210 countries and territories, with Indian programming frequently trending in the Top 10 on Prime Video worldwide.

In a forward-looking statement, Hopkins articulated Amazon's commitment to India, stating, "We look at that next 250 million subscribers that we’re going to acquire, which are definitely going to come from outside the United States. We’re not going to be able to achieve that unless we do a really good job for customers in India, so India is a key geography for us."

Despite recent adjustments to Prime Video's international originals efforts, India remains a strategic priority for the streaming giant. While neighboring Southeast Asia-focused operations faced reductions, the event reaffirmed Amazon's ambitious endeavors in the Indian market.

Hopkins also highlighted the rapid expansion of streaming in India as a driving force behind Amazon's strategic focus on the country. "When I think about streaming television and I think of India, what’s remarkable is that I’ve heard many people say this week that more people are streaming TV and film than they’re watching it on linear television on satellite cable," he remarked, underscoring the transformative impact of streaming on Indian entertainment consumption habits.