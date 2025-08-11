India leads in GenAI enrollment but faces skill gaps, finds new Coursera study

India has recorded the highest number of generative AI (GenAI) enrolments worldwide, with a 107% year-on-year rise and over 2.6 million enrolments to date, according to Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2025. The country now has more than 31 million learners on the platform, surpassing Europe in total numbers, reflecting its growing focus on digital transformation and job-relevant education.

The report, based on data from over 170 million learners across more than 100 countries, ranks India 89th globally and 19th in the Asia Pacific region for overall skills proficiency, with 18% proficiency in business, 22% in technology and 20% in data science. A newly introduced AI Maturity Index places India in the mid-tier at 46th position, suggesting steady but uneven progress in AI innovation and talent readiness.

Coursera noted a 23% annual growth in Professional Certificate enrolments in India, reaching 3.3 million, driven by demand for skills prioritised by employers, such as AI and machine learning (up 84%), customer service (up 41%) and curiosity (up 32%). However, the gender gap remains pronounced as women account for only 30% of GenAI learners and 26% of Professional Certificate enrolments.

More than half of Indian Coursera users (52%) access the platform through mobile devices, and there is a clear preference for full-stack development and DevOps skills, including web development, application lifecycle management and containerisation.

Prashasti Rastogi, Director for Coursera for Campus and Coursera for Government in India, said the country’s ambitions in AI and digital skills are visible in both policy initiatives and learner behaviour, citing national AI missions and skills-based hiring reforms.

The findings come amid projections that India will need one million AI-skilled professionals by 2026, with its working-age population expected to peak at 68% by 2030. However, International Labour Organization data shows that 47% of workers, and 62% of women, are underqualified for their jobs, highlighting the need for inclusive and outcome-based skilling initiatives.

The report’s authors recommend expanding public-private partnerships, integrating micro-credentials into higher education and increasing women’s participation in emerging technology fields to fully realise India’s digital economy potential.