'India on path to becoming largest startup ecosystem globally': Piyush Goyal at Startup Mahakumbh 2025 curtain-raiser

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, Startup Mahakumbh 2025 is set to take the stage from April 3 to 5, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Announced at a curtain-raiser event graced by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal, this year’s edition promises to be bigger, bringing together innovators, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders under one roof to redefine India’s startup ecosystem.

The event coincides with National Startup Day, a celebration of India’s entrepreneurial spirit and recognition of startups’ pivotal role in driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth. With a mission to contribute to the Amrit Kaal 2047 vision of a developed and self-reliant India, Startup Mahakumbh aims to solidify India’s position as the world’s largest and most dynamic startup ecosystem.

Organised by leading entities like FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and IVCA, and supported by SIDBI, GEM, and DPIIT Startup India, the three-day event will feature:

• 3,000+ startups

• 500+ investors from over 50 countries

• Representation from 788 Indian districts and 30 states/UTs

• New showcases of emerging sectors, including Defence & Space Tech, Cybersecurity, and Precision Manufacturing.

Piyush Goyal, emphasised the event’s significance, stating, "As we work towards making India the largest startup ecosystem in the world, our aim is to continue to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship on a global scale. The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh reflects this spirit, serving as a powerful platform to unite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and policymakers to drive collaboration and transformative growth. Such initiatives are instrumental in strengthening India’s self-reliance and accelerating our journey towards economic excellence."

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of DPIIT, highlighted, "India's startups are the harbingers of innovation, resilience, and transformation. As we unveil the Startup Mahakumbh, we celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship that is redefining India's growth trajectory. This platform is a testament to our commitment to building a vibrant startup ecosystem, empowering innovators, and catalyzing sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow. Together, let us shape a future where ideas thrive and opportunities abound."

Startup Mahakumbh’s unique focus on regional inclusion ensures representation of entrepreneurial talent from across India’s 788 districts. The event will feature:

• High-impact pitching sessions for early-stage and growth-stage startups

• Knowledge tracks focusing on funding, scaling, and emerging tech trends

• Networking zones for entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors

• Startup Awards recognising exceptional innovation across sectors.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder of Info Edge, noted, “We are excited to welcome a large number of business visitors to Startup Mahakumbh, including some of the finest startups, Soonicorns, and Unicorns. This event is set to become a melting pot of innovation, collaboration, and growth, inspiring entrepreneurs and stakeholders to shape the future of India’s startup ecosystem.”

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital said, “The Startup Mahakumbh started with the aim to bring together all the stakeholders in the Startup ecosystem, bring forward the youth to become wealth and job creators for the economy and we plan to make it even bigger in this edition. National Startup Day has been a momentous occasion dedicated to celebrating the entrepreneurs and the innovators who have played a pivotal role in transforming India's economy and society and is a huge achievement for India. We are unlocking entrepreneurial potential and enhancing collaboration nationwide with initiatives like the Bhaskar platform. The government's focus on the national deeptech startup policy, global partnership and support for manufacturing startups ensures that India remains at the forefront of innovation and growth."

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel, said, "Startup Mahakumbh is a unified platform that celebrates the spirit of innovation in India. The second edition will offer dedicated pavilions for emerging sectors like Defence & Space Tech, Cybersecurity, B2B, and Precision Manufacturing. It will spotlight groundbreaking startups, cutting-edge technologies, and success stories that drive collaboration, empower entrepreneurs, and propel India’s startup ecosystem toward transformative breakthroughs."

Aligned with India’s trillion-dollar digital economy vision, Startup Mahakumbh will spotlight advancements in AI, blockchain, IoT, and other disruptive technologies. Partnerships with international entities, including Georgia, Greece, Israel, and Japan, aim to strengthen India’s global startup positioning.

Launched as a one-of-a-kind platform for India’s startup ecosystem, Startup Mahakumbh unites startups, investors, incubators, accelerators, and policymakers. The 2025 edition promises to build on the success of its debut, which saw participation from 48,581 business visitors and 1,306 exhibitors from 26 states and 14 countries.