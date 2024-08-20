India poised to lead global AI revolution by 2047: Accenture’s Saurabh Kumar Sahu

As India approaches its centenary of independence in 2047, the nation's role as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) is coming into sharper focus. Speaking at Business Today’s India@100 event today in Delhi, Saurabh Kumar Sahu, India Business Head – Accenture says, “we are already today the AI cradle of the world. A lot of significant innovation in terms of talent and new technologies are evolving here.”

“We are also one of the few off-the-blocks countries to adopt GenAI (Generative AI) very quickly,” he added.

The discussion unveiled India's potential to be not just an AI powerhouse, but also a thought leader, steering AI development and its ethical implementation. Sahu said that the widespread adoption of technology in India seen as an enabler rather than a competitor for jobs, is a testament to the nation's forward-thinking approach.

Talking about India becoming the leader in the AI space, Sahu highlighted that till now India has been a biggest supplier of technology, given India boasts of the large pool of tech talent, however, the road to AI leadership is multifaceted. India must not only be a leading supplier of AI but also a significant consumer. To claim a leadership position, the country must enhance its AI consumption across various sectors. By 2047, as one of the most populous nations, India will have the opportunity to integrate AI into numerous applications, solidifying its leadership and the journey involves digital literacy where up skilling the workforce is the crucial element. But how will the digital literacy will be attained?

“The responsibility for this doesn't rest solely with the government; it requires a concerted effort from private enterprises, academia, and institutions,” Sahu explained.

The discussion also touched on the metaverse ecosystem, where despite massive investments from Mark Zuckerberg, it hasn’t met expectations. This raises questions about whether AI is just another trend or a genuine game changer. Sahu explained that while technologies like AR, VR, spatial computing, and Web3 are still in their infancy, AI stands out because it naturally evolves from existing practices. It enhances prediction, forecasting, and problem-solving, driven by data that leads to actionable insights, and is poised for significant growth.\

Looking to the future job market, Sahu pointed out that the true significance of responsible AI will become evident when we recognize that 60% of today’s jobs were unimaginable in 1940. By 2047, emerging technologies will create roles we cannot yet conceive of, with each new job paving the way for the next, leading to a continuous evolution of careers.

Sahu concluded by highlighting that AI will likely become a heavily regulated industry, much like banking or telecom, ensuring its growth aligns with societal values and legal frameworks.