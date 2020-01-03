India sends most requests for user info, content removal to TikTok

India sent the highest number of requests to TikTok for user information, stated a report by the app. The TikTok Transparency Report said that India sent 107 legal requests to the app for user information in the January 1-June 30 period. Out of the 107 requests, 99 were legal requests and eight were emergency requests.

The report stated that TikTok complied with 47 per cent of those requests. "Any information request we receive is carefully reviewed for legal sufficiency, to determine whether, for example, the requesting entity is authorised to gather evidence in connection with a law enforcement investigation or to investigate an emergency involving imminent harm," stated the report.

After India, the highest number of user information requests was sent by United States at 68 and Japan at 28.

India also made it to the list of a handful of countries where the government requested for removal of content. The Indian government sent 11 requests for content removal to the app in the January-June period. Nine accounts were specified in those requests by the Indian government. The app stated that it removed or restricted eight accounts, while four pieces of content were removed or restricted. "In addition to legal information requests, government bodies sometimes request that we remove content they deem to be a violation of local laws. We review such requests closely and evaluate the specified content in accordance with our Community Guidelines and local laws," stated the report.

Indian government sent in the highest number of requests for content removal at 11, followed by the American government at six and three by the Japanese government.

The transparency report is the first of its kind published by TikTok. "Through regular updates, we aim to give our community the opportunity to better understand the actions we take on their behalf and evaluate us based on up-to-date information," it stated in its report.

