India Today-Business Today AI Conference 2024: AI is enhancing, not replacing humans

The India Today-Business Today AI Conference 2024, held under the theme “Forging the Future of Innovation,” brought together some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the future of humanity. Moderated by Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi, the panel featured CP Gurnani, Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of AIonOS, and Aditya Ghosh, Co-Founder of Akasa Air and Founder of Homage. The conversation explored the transformative potential of AI across industries and its implications for leadership, mentorship, and the evolving relationship between humans and machines.

AI: Enhancing, Not Replacing Humans

Setting the tone for the discussion, Gurnani remarked, “For us to be efficient at our jobs, it has to be human plus AI, AI plus human. If we don’t use the tools, we’re extinct.” He highlighted that AI is no longer confined to technology sectors but has become integral to every industry. Drawing a parallel with tools we’ve used for decades, he noted, “The day some of you started writing reports on MS Word and getting spelling guidance, you were using AI. The difference now is the exponential increase in capability brought by generative AI.”

Ghosh expanded on this theme, reflecting on the accessibility of AI: “AI has moved from air-conditioned computer labs to being table stakes for everyone. Today, you don’t have to be a programmer to create or benefit from AI.” He called this era a “magical time” akin to the Industrial Revolution, where we will witness unprecedented changes within our lifetime. “It’s not about replacing roles but enhancing decision-making,” Ghosh added, stressing that AI enables smarter, faster, and more efficient operations across sectors.

Sceptics and the Reality of AI

Addressing detractors who claim AI is a passing fad, Gurnani dismissed the notion: “AI is evolving faster than we imagine. The best is yet to come. Blockchain didn’t disappear; it’s here to stay. Similarly, generative AI is no bandwagon—it’s transformative.” He pointed to global developments, including AI policies from countries like China and the UAE, which are accelerating innovation and accessibility.

Ghosh echoed these sentiments, saying, “It’s very natural for the hype to sometimes overshadow reality, but the reality is that AI is already all around us. The sceptics are like ostriches with their heads in the sand.” He emphasised the need for businesses to separate the noise from actionable opportunities and harness AI’s power to stay competitive.

India’s AI Opportunity: From Local to Global

The panellists also touched upon India’s unique position in the AI revolution. Gurnani called for urgent investment in AI infrastructure, stating, “Every organisation, public or private, must have an AI usage budget. Just as computers moved from air-conditioned labs to mainstream usage, AI must follow the same trajectory.” He highlighted the importance of building local large language models to reduce dependency on global systems, ensuring affordability and accessibility for Indian users.

Ghosh, reflecting on India’s duality of “India vs Bharat,” underscored the role of AI in bridging divides: “AI can leapfrog traditional barriers like language, literacy, and infrastructure. Whether in financial inclusion, healthcare, or education, AI offers solutions that can bring Bharat closer to India.”

However, the panellists cautioned against complacency. Ghosh warned, “Unless we invest in public-private infrastructure and data sets, we risk falling behind or making AI too expensive for our citizens and businesses.”

Transformative Potential Across Industries

AI’s disruptive potential across industries was a key focus of the discussion. Ghosh identified healthcare, education, financial inclusion, and travel as sectors primed for tectonic shifts. “Anywhere there’s friction or inefficiency, AI can create a more seamless journey,” he noted. For instance, in healthcare, AI’s ability to analyse massive data sets offers the potential for earlier diagnosis and personalised treatments.

Gurnani pointed to the integration of hardware and software as critical to the next wave of innovation. “India should not just export talent but become a hub for innovation, leveraging quantum computing and hybrid models,” he said. He highlighted the role of domain-specific large language models (LLMs) and generative AI in addressing localised challenges, from legal contract analysis to traffic management.

The Road Ahead: Reskilling, Mentorship, and Inclusion

Both panellists stressed the importance of reskilling and mentorship in navigating the AI revolution. Gurnani encouraged leaders to foster cultures where AI complements human creativity. “We should set ambitious targets for AI adoption and train ourselves in prompt engineering—it’s about asking the right questions to get better results,” he said.

Ghosh echoed the need for reskilling, drawing from his own experience in aviation and travel tech. “AI isn’t replacing roles; it’s augmenting them. Leaders must focus on adaptability and upskilling to remain competitive.”

The discussion also touched on AI’s role in education, with Gurnani advocating for its integration into school curricula. “If I were the education minister, I’d introduce AI and prompt engineering yesterday,” he quipped, emphasising the need to prepare the next generation for an AI-driven future.