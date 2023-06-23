India, United States forge groundbreaking collaborations in AI and Quantum Computing

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the extensive collaborative efforts between India and the United States during a bilateral meeting, spanning diverse fields such as advanced computing, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and higher education.

The two nations have established a joint Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism to facilitate collaboration between industries, academia, and government entities.

Furthermore, India and the United States have signed a new implementation arrangement on artificial intelligence, advanced wireless, and quantum technologies. The partnership extends to the field of telecommunications as well, with a joint focus on advancing 5G and 6G technologies, including Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems. The cooperation in these areas encompasses field trials, rollouts, and scale deployments, supported by the US International Development Finance Corporation.

Recognising the importance of people-to-people ties and higher education, both nations are leveraging their talent in STEM fields. They aim to establish a university network through the Association of American Universities and the Indian Institute of Technologies. This network will foster research partnerships and exchanges in various fields, including agriculture, energy, and health. Cooperation in higher education is expected to enhance collaboration on global challenges and spark innovation.

The collaborative efforts between India and the United States underscore a shared commitment to progress and mutual advancement. The comprehensive cooperation across diverse sectors reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, opening doors for innovation, exploration, and technological advancements that will benefit both countries and the world at large.

