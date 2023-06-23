scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
India, United States forge groundbreaking collaborations in AI and Quantum Computing

Feedback

India, United States forge groundbreaking collaborations in AI and Quantum Computing

The two nations have established a joint Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism to facilitate collaboration between industries, academia, and government entities

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden
SUMMARY
  • The two nations have established a joint Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism
  • The mechanism will facilitate collaboration between industries, academia and government entities
  • India and the United States have also signed a new deal on artificial intelligence, advanced wireless, and quantum technologies

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the extensive collaborative efforts between India and the United States during a bilateral meeting, spanning diverse fields such as advanced computing, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and higher education.

The two nations have established a joint Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism to facilitate collaboration between industries, academia, and government entities. 

Furthermore, India and the United States have signed a new implementation arrangement on artificial intelligence, advanced wireless, and quantum technologies. The partnership extends to the field of telecommunications as well, with a joint focus on advancing 5G and 6G technologies, including Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems. The cooperation in these areas encompasses field trials, rollouts, and scale deployments, supported by the US International Development Finance Corporation.

Recognising the importance of people-to-people ties and higher education, both nations are leveraging their talent in STEM fields. They aim to establish a university network through the Association of American Universities and the Indian Institute of Technologies. This network will foster research partnerships and exchanges in various fields, including agriculture, energy, and health. Cooperation in higher education is expected to enhance collaboration on global challenges and spark innovation.

The collaborative efforts between India and the United States underscore a shared commitment to progress and mutual advancement. The comprehensive cooperation across diverse sectors reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, opening doors for innovation, exploration, and technological advancements that will benefit both countries and the world at large.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 23, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement