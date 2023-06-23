India, US plan to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station in 2024

India and the United States are embarking on an extensive collaborative effort that extends to various fields, including space exploration, semiconductor development, mineral security, advanced computing, telecommunications, and higher education. The joint endeavours were highlighted by US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting.

"From designing new ways to diagnosing and treating new illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaboration on human space flight, including on sending an Indian astronaut to the international space station in 2024," Biden said with Modi by his side.

One of the significant achievements in this partnership is the plan to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. US President Biden expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasising that India and the US are working together on human space flight initiatives. This endeavour aligns with India's ambitious Gaganyaan project, which aims to send its maiden human space flight to a low earth orbit by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi announced India's decision to sign the Artemis Accords, a non-binding set of principles based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. The Accords, led by the United States, serve as a guiding framework for civil space exploration in the 21st century. By joining the Artemis Accords, India solidifies its commitment to space cooperation and demonstrates its eagerness to engage in future space missions, including the American-led endeavour to return humans to the moon by 2025 and explore Mars and beyond.

The collaboration between India and the US extends beyond space exploration. In the semiconductor industry, US companies are partnering with India to establish a robust semiconductor ecosystem that promotes supply chain diversification. Micron Technology, with support from the Indian National Semiconductor Mission, has pledged over $800 million for a semiconductor assembly and test facility in India. This investment, combined with additional financial support from Indian authorities, amounts to a total of $2.75 billion.

Furthermore, US companies such as Applied Materials and Lamb Research are actively contributing to India's semiconductor workforce development goals through innovation centres and training programs.

Addressing the critical minerals and mineral security domain, the United States expressed support for India's membership in the Mineral Security Partnership. Led by the US State Department, this partnership focuses on strengthening critical minerals supply chains to ensure both countries have adequate access to these essential resources, which are crucial for achieving climate, economic, and strategic technology goals.

