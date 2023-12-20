‘India working on global framework for AI’: PM Modi talks deepfake, technology import and Chandrayaan

During the Smart India Hackathon's grand finale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for a paradigm shift in India's technological prowess on Tuesday. Emphasising the necessity of self-reliance, he articulated that India should strive to eliminate its dependency on imported technology.

"Technology now holds unprecedented significance in our lives. India's objective should be self-sufficiency, steering clear of technology imports and external dependencies," remarked the Prime Minister during his engaging discourse with students.

Addressing the issue of defence technology, Modi highlighted India's reliance on imports in certain sectors, underscoring the urgency for self-reliance. He stressed that India possesses the world's largest talent pool, with global confidence in the nation's potential to deliver cost-effective, superior, sustainable, and scalable solutions to global challenges.

While acknowledging the potential benefits of evolving technology, the Prime Minister cautioned about the rising challenges of cyber fraud. He urged vigilance in handling new technologies, particularly cautioning against the misleading authenticity of deepfake videos created through Generative AI.

"These videos, strikingly realistic, demand careful scrutiny before acceptance. India is emphasising a global framework for AI," PM Modi cautioned, underscoring the importance of cautious and responsible technology usage.

Encouraging young innovators, Modi highlighted the heightened global expectations post-India's Chandrayaan mission, urging them to innovate in accordance with these elevated standards. "Our Chandrayaan mission has increased the expectations of the world manifold," he said.

"The forthcoming 25 years represent India's transformative 'Amrit Kaal' and serve as a defining period for young innovators. Our collective efforts will shape the foundations of India for the next millennium," Modi reiterated, setting the tone for India's technological independence in the foreseeable future.

