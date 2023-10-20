Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing Rs 1.25 crore from elderly woman

A 24-year-old Indian national has confessed to his involvement in a computer-hacking scheme that resulted in the theft of $150,000 (around Rs 1.25 crore) from an elderly woman in the state of Montana, USA.

Sukhdev Vaid admitted to wire fraud on Tuesday and now faces a potential maximum prison sentence of 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release.

Vaid is currently in custody, pending further legal proceedings, and his sentencing is scheduled for February 14, 2024, according to the US Attorney's Office in Montana.

According to court documents, the prosecution alleged that a substantial criminal operation originating from India was responsible for targeting and defrauding elderly individuals in the United States.

The fraudulent incident took place in February when a group of scammers stole $150,000 from a 73-year-old woman, known as Jane Doe, who resided in Kalispell, a city in northwest Montana.

The fraud was initiated through a pop-up notification that appeared on Jane Doe's computer screen, claiming that her system had been 'hacked' and instructing her to call a provided phone number for customer support.

Jane Doe complied with the request, and the scammers, posing as tech support, directed her to withdraw $150,000 in cash from her bank accounts for "safekeeping" at the "Fed."

Jane Doe followed their instructions and handed over $150,000 in cash to the fraudsters, as revealed during proceedings before US District Judge Donald W. Molloy.

In March, Jane Doe informed the scammers that she still possessed $50,000 in cash, which was actually a ploy orchestrated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Sukhdev Vaid, along with his co-defendant Eddly Joseph from Gainesville, Florida, travelled to Montana to carry out the money retrieval.

Law enforcement apprehended both individuals upon their arrival to collect the funds.

The investigation determined that the scammers gained remote access to Jane Doe's computer by installing UltraViewer on her system.

Eddly Joseph previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August and awaits sentencing.

The court will decide on their sentences after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant legal factors.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the FBI and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

