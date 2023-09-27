Indian innovators shine on TIME100 AI List honouring the best minds in artificial intelligence

Time magazine's inaugural 'TIME100 AI List' has recognised several individuals of Indian descent who have made significant contributions to the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This list highlights the 100 most influential figures in AI.

The youngest person on this prestigious list is Sneha Revanur, an 18-year-old Indian-American. She recently engaged with the Joe Biden Administration in her role as the leader of Encode Justice, a youth-driven initiative advocating for ethical AI. Revanur is often likened to the "Greta Thunberg of AI."

Neal Khosla, who co-founded the telehealth startup Curai Health in 2017, is also among the honorees.

Additionally, Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani, the Co-Founders of Wadhwani AI, have earned a place on this list. Based in Mumbai, Wadhwani AI is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to developing and implementing AI solutions for societal benefit, including healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Tushita Gupta serves as the Chief Technology Officer of Refiberd, a U.S.-based company aiming to revolutionise textile recycling through AI-based identification of textile compositions.

Another notable figure on the list is Kalika Bali, Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research India. She has dedicated numerous years to breaking down language barriers in technology.

The 2023 TIME100 AI issue boasts a global cover with illustrations by Neil Jamieson for TIME, featuring 28 individuals recognised on the list, including Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario and Daniela Amodei of Anthropic, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, and other luminaries from the AI field.

TIME's Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Sibley, emphasised the magazine's mission to spotlight individuals and ideas that contribute to a better and more equitable world. She expressed pride in introducing the first-ever TIME100 AI list, which acknowledges leaders in AI innovation, particularly those driving discussions on equity in AI.

The list encompasses 43 CEOs, founders, and co-founders, including prominent figures such as Elon Musk of xAI, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Andrew Hopkins of Exscientia, Nancy Xu of Moonhub, Kate Kallot of Amini, Pelonomi Moiloa of Lelapa AI, Jack Clark of Anthropic, Raquel Urtasan of Waabi, Aidan Gomez of Cohere, and more.

Furthermore, the list spotlights 41 women and nonbinary individuals, including Rumman Chowdhury, CEO and co-founder of Humane Intelligence; cognitive scientist Abeba Birhane; Lila Ibrahim, COO of Google DeepMind; Fei-Fei Li, a Stanford professor; artists Linda Dounia Rebeiz and Kelly McKernan, among others.

Notable scientists, professors, researchers, and activists recognised on the list include Joy Buolamwini, a computer scientist and artist; Inioluwa Deborah Raji, researcher; Timnit Gebru, researcher; and many more.

