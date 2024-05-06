Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams ready for third space mission as pilot of Boeing's Starliner

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is gearing up for her third journey into space, this time as the pilot aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, this marks Starliner's first crewed test flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch is planned for 22:34 local time on Monday, translating to 8:04 AM IST on Tuesday. Williams, alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, will partake in a mission that represents a critical milestone for Boeing’s space program, which has faced numerous setbacks in recent years.

Preparations and Expectations

“We are all here because we are all ready," Williams shared in a statement to the BBC. The astronaut corps, along with their families and friends, are both proud and excited about the mission’s potential to solidify Boeing's role in space exploration alongside SpaceX, which has been a sole provider of this service until now.

Technical Challenges and Breakthroughs

The development of the Starliner spacecraft has not been smooth, plagued by various technical challenges. However, Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager at Boeing, highlighted the team's resilience at a recent news briefing. "It certainly made the team very, very strong. I’m very proud of how they’ve overcome every single issue that we’ve encountered and gotten us to this point,” he stated.

Historical Context

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson referred to the upcoming mission as "history in the making," signifying a new golden era of space exploration. Both SpaceX and Boeing spacecrafts are part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to facilitate regular and reliable transport to the ISS.

Williams’ Career

Sunita Williams, a veteran of two previous space missions, has a distinguished record. Not only has she served as a flight engineer and commander on the ISS, but she also held the record for the longest spacewalk time by a female astronaut, a title now held by Peggy Whitson. Williams’ cumulative space time totals 322 days.

Born in Euclid, Ohio, to a family of mixed heritage, Williams has consistently broken barriers. She is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and holds a Master’s degree in Engineering Management from Florida Institute of Technology.

With inputs from PTI