Indian-origin Jay Parikh to head Microsoft's new AI engineering division

Microsoft has announced the formation of a new specialised engineering team, CoreAI – Platform and Tools, aimed at advancing artificial intelligence. Leading this initiative is Jay Parikh, an Indian-origin leader who head Meta's engineering efforts for over a decade.

Jay Parikh has been appointed as the executive vice president of CoreAI – Platform and Tools, positioning him among the top leaders at Microsoft. Reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella, Parikh now joins Microsoft’s senior leadership team, overseeing several high-ranking executives in AI infrastructure, developer platforms, and tools.

Parikh’s move to Microsoft brings him back into the spotlight, with his expertise in large-scale engineering set to propel Microsoft’s ambitions to lead in AI platforms. This marks his first major assignment since joining Microsoft in October 2024.

The CoreAI division is an amalgamation of Microsoft’s existing developer division, AI platform teams, and segments of the Office of the CTO group. The division aims to develop advanced AI platforms and tools to aid developers, businesses, and Microsoft’s internal teams in building AI applications more efficiently.

Under Parikh’s leadership, the division will concentrate on key AI projects such as GitHub Copilot, an AI coding assistance tool; Azure AI Foundry, cloud infrastructure designed for AI; and VS Code, a popular developer tool enhanced with AI features. Microsoft views these tools as crucial for creating new "agentic applications" that can adapt, perform actions, and remember user preferences.

Satya Nadella has described this shift to AI as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity," comparable to transformative tech moments like the rise of the internet or cloud computing. With AI poised to revolutionise software development, Nadella aims for Microsoft to lead by creating what he terms an "AI-first app stack".

Parikh’s leadership is a strategic move to ensure Microsoft possesses the necessary tools, platforms, and strategies to remain competitive in this rapidly evolving industry. By prioritising AI, Microsoft seeks to enable businesses to innovate AI solutions while bolstering its own product ecosystem.