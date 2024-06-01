Indian-origin tech tycoon Anant Yardi takes majority stake in WeWork after bankruptcy restructuring

Anant Yardi, an Indian-American software mogul, has taken a majority stake in WeWork, marking a significant turning point for the embattled shared office space company as it emerges from bankruptcy.

Yardi, the founder and CEO of real estate technology giant Yardi Systems, has been a key player in WeWork's restructuring, having invested over $200 million in the company over the past two years. His appointment signals a shift towards stability and experience as WeWork aims to rebuild its reputation and navigate the evolving landscape of the flexible workspace industry.

Once valued at a staggering $47 billion, the company's valuation plummeted to $750 million by April 2024.

Yardi's impressive track record in the technology and real estate sectors makes him a formidable candidate to lead WeWork's turnaround. He founded Yardi Systems in 1984, building it into a multi-billion dollar enterprise that provides software solutions for the real estate industry. His deep understanding of the market and proven leadership skills are expected to be instrumental in steering WeWork towards a path of profitability and sustainable growth.

A US bankruptcy court recently approved WeWork's restructuring plan, which includes a significant reduction in debt and the cancellation of existing equity shares. While SoftBank, a major WeWork investor, will retain a minority stake, Yardi Systems has emerged as a controlling stakeholder.

The road ahead for WeWork remains challenging as the demand for office space continues to evolve in the post-pandemic era.

“Due to the tireless efforts of our team, and the unwavering loyalty of so many of our members, we have completed our Chapter 11 proceedings with success well beyond our initial expectations,” said David Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of WeWork. “In one of the largest and most complex restructurings, we have achieved extraordinary outcomes. Over the last year, we have also seen strong demand across the WeWork system and increased our member net promoter scores. Each of these achievements represents an exceptional testament to our people, our brand and our industry-leading service offerings.”

“We have worked closely with the largest landlords around the world and one thing is clear: they believe in the future of the flexible office and they believe in the future of WeWork,” added Peter Greenspan, Global Head of Real Estate at WeWork. “As global office demand continues to move toward flexible approaches, only WeWork has the technology, community and data to support landlords in creating truly outstanding offerings for modern organisations. We’re grateful to each and every landlord who came to the table to collaborate with us over the past nine months, and we look forward to building on our existing partnerships far into the future.”