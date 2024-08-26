‘Indian quick commerce is on steroids’: Netizens react after Bengaluru man gets laptop delivered in 13 minutes from Flipkart

A Bengaluru-based man ordered a laptop from Flipkart and got it delivered in just 13 minutes while he was sitting in Starbucks. Notably, Flipkart has recently announced a new quick commerce service called Flipkart Minutes, just like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. Now live in Bengaluru, this service aims to deliver items to consumers in the matter of minutes. Buyers can buy items like high-end electronics, unlike other quick commerce platforms in India.

The resident, Sunny Gupta wrote on X, “Just ordered a laptop from Flipkart minutes. 7 minutes delivery.” He later posted, “So it took exactly 13 minutes from payment success to receiving it at the Starbucks I ordered it to.” This post became viral with over 2.1 million views, 5.6K likes and 623 reposts. Notably, Gupta had ordered Acer Predator laptop that is priced between Rs 95,000 to 2.5 lakh online. He even posted visuals of unboxing the laptop.

He is here!

Unboxing now, before I give the OTP.



Background voice by @androidguy30 & @iabhi1610 pic.twitter.com/CtR4fwBInX — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) August 22, 2024

Several viewers were surprised by the service and wrote, “Quick-commerce needs to relax a bit. Who is in a hurry to get a new laptop delivered to their home in under 10 minutes!?” while one commented, “This is epic! What all cities and articles is this working in?”, another wrote, “India is really killing it in quick commerce. Not sure if it can be sustained in future but kudos for what's going on rn.” One user reacted to the incident saying, “Getting a laptop delivered in 13 minutes is insane! Indian quick commerce is on steroids!”

One wrote, “Can't believe Flipkart is delivering super fast now! I actually stopped ordering from them after it took 15 days to deliver a phone that was supposed to arrive in 4. Guess competition really does work wonders!”, another said, “All about making us spend without letting us to think.” One user commented, “Meanwhile me waiting for my Zomato order for the past 50 minutes”, another user quipped, “Hey #FlipkartMinutes are you delivering sukoon? And shaanti too?? I would love to have it delivered to me in 10 mins like this guy got his laptop.”

Wow , 7 mins toh mujhe thread padhne me lag gaye . The world is moving fast . pic.twitter.com/khZz7d7x24 — Neil Ghosh (@neilghosh) August 22, 2024

Hey #FlipkartMinutes are you delivering sukoon? And shaanti too?? I would love to have it delivered to me in 10 mins like this guy got his laptop 🥹 https://t.co/dpoqI6vYxG — Pallavi Pandey (@pallavipandeyy) August 23, 2024

Meanwhile me waiting for my zomato order for the past 50 minutes https://t.co/l89QSNe1IV — PiecefullSole (@AdhithyanNavin) August 23, 2024