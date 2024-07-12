Indian tourists will soon be able to use UPI to make payments in Qatar

Good news for Indians traveling to Qatar! NPCI International has teamed up with Qatar National Bank (QNB) to allow UPI payments in Qatar. This means you can use your UPI apps, like Google Pay or PhonePe, to make payments easily in Qatar. QNB Group is the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, operating in over 28 countries. They offer a wide range of financial services and have more than 5,000 ATMs.

If you're visiting Qatar, you will soon be able to pay with UPI at various places like shops, tourist spots, leisure areas, duty-free shops, and hotels. Since Indians are one of the largest groups of visitors to Qatar, this will make transactions much easier and more convenient.

Shops and businesses in Qatar will also benefit from this partnership. By accepting UPI payments, they can offer faster and smoother checkouts, making it a better experience for customers and potentially increasing their sales.

Anubhav Sharma, Deputy Chief – Partnerships and Business Development, NPCI International said, “We are happy to collaborate with QNB to bring UPI payments to Qatar. We believe that enabling UPI acceptance in Qatar will offer substantial benefits to the large number of Indians visiting the country, simplifying their transactions, and ensuring a hassle-free travel experience abroad."



He also said that merchants in Qatar will greatly benefit from UPI, gaining access to a wider customer base and more efficient payment and collection processing.

Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice Present, QNB Group Retail Banking said, “We are thrilled to embark on this pioneering journey with NIPL to bring UPI payments to Qatar, setting a new standard in innovation in the region. With this new digital payment solution acceptance, we are revolutionizing the way transactions are conducted, enhancing the travel experience like never before."

He further claimed that QNB is confident that the strategic initiative will not only elevate the travel and hospitality sectors but also empower local merchants to thrive.