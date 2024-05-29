Indians concerned over misinformation and its impact on elections: Study

A new Adobe study reveals increasing worries among Indians about misinformation and its potential impact on elections. The survey, which involved over 2,000 participants, highlights the widespread belief that misinformation and harmful deepfakes could influence future elections.

The study found that 81 per cent of respondents are concerned that online content could be manipulated to spread false information. Additionally, 45 per cent of Indians have cut down on using certain social media platforms due to misinformation concerns. A notable 86 per cent believe that misinformation will affect upcoming elections, and 82 per cent think that election candidates should be banned from using generative AI in their campaigns.

Furthermore, 94 per cent of respondents feel that governments and tech companies should collaborate to safeguard election integrity. Another significant finding is that 92 per cent see the importance of having tools to verify the authenticity of online content, and 94 per cent believe children should be taught media literacy skills in school.

Adobe commissioned this study to understand public perceptions about the societal impact of generative AI and misinformation, especially in the context of the ongoing elections in India. Conducted in collaboration with Advanis, the survey collected responses from 2,056 Indian residents aged 18 and older in March.

Key findings from the study



