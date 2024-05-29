scorecardresearch
Business Today
Indians concerned over misinformation and its impact on elections: Study

Indians concerned over misinformation and its impact on elections: Study

A new Adobe study reveals that a significant number of Indians are concerned about the impact of misinformation and deepfakes on future elections. The study emphasises the need for tools to verify the trustworthiness of online content.

A new Adobe study reveals increasing worries among Indians about misinformation and its potential impact on elections. The survey, which involved over 2,000 participants, highlights the widespread belief that misinformation and harmful deepfakes could influence future elections.

The study found that 81 per cent of respondents are concerned that online content could be manipulated to spread false information. Additionally, 45 per cent of Indians have cut down on using certain social media platforms due to misinformation concerns. A notable 86 per cent believe that misinformation will affect upcoming elections, and 82 per cent think that election candidates should be banned from using generative AI in their campaigns.

Furthermore, 94 per cent of respondents feel that governments and tech companies should collaborate to safeguard election integrity. Another significant finding is that 92 per cent see the importance of having tools to verify the authenticity of online content, and 94 per cent believe children should be taught media literacy skills in school.

Adobe commissioned this study to understand public perceptions about the societal impact of generative AI and misinformation, especially in the context of the ongoing elections in India. Conducted in collaboration with Advanis, the survey collected responses from 2,056 Indian residents aged 18 and older in March.

Key findings from the study

Fear of altered content: 81 per cent of respondents are concerned that online content could be manipulated to spread false information.

Reduced social media use: 45 per cent of Indians have cut down on using certain social media platforms due to misinformation concerns.

Impact on future elections: 86 per cent believe that misinformation will affect upcoming elections.

Restrictions on AI use: 82 per cent think that election candidates should be banned from using generative AI in their campaigns.

Collaborative efforts needed: 94 percent of respondents feel that governments and tech companies should collaborate to safeguard election integrity.

Verification tools: 92 per cent see the importance of having tools to verify the authenticity of online content.

Media literacy: 94 per cent believe children should be taught media literacy skills in school.

Published on: May 29, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
