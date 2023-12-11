Indians workforce optimistic that AI will help enhance productivity: Survey

A recent survey by PwC, titled ‘India Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2023’, suggests that India could lead the way in integrating AI technology into business. The report suggests this could happen if the industry adopts the right upskilling approach.

According to the survey, 51% of Indian respondents believe that AI will enhance their productivity at work, compared to 31% of global respondents. This optimism is contingent on their organisations providing upskilling opportunities.

“Amidst the rising uncertainty and seismic impact of AI, the workforce is demanding more from their employers on all counts,” said Anumeha Singh, Partner, PwC India. “To thrive, organizations and leaders will need to make some tough choices while blending adaptability with innovative workforce structures and career pathways, for an ever-evolving landscape.”

The survey also revealed that 62% of Indian employees believe the skills required for their job will change significantly over the next five years, and 69% of them are aware of how these requirements will change. Indian respondents are ~15+% more confident than their global counterparts that their employer will provide them with the necessary tools and opportunities to develop the requisite skill sets.

The report highlights that the Indian workforce is restless, with 42% of employees indicating that they are likely to change jobs in the next year due to expectations of better pay packages and promotions, compared to 26% globally. Additionally, 70% of Indian participants, as against 35% of their global counterparts, are willing to ask for a promotion.

Key highlights of the survey include:

1. Upskilling Awareness: 62% of Indian respondents agree that the skills required for their job will change significantly in the next five years, compared to 36% of global respondents. Also, 69% of them are aware of how the requirements will change. The urgency to upskill is also reflected in the fact that 53% of Indian employees underline new skill development as a reason for picking up a secondary job, compared to 36% of their global counterparts.



2. AI Optimism: 24% of Indian respondents believe AI would impact the nature of their work in a negative way, which is 10% more than the global average. Furthermore, 21% of Indian respondents believe AI will take over their job, compared to 13% of the global respondents. The most common sentiment, expressed by 51% of respondents, is that AI will help them increase their productivity or efficiency at work, compared to 31% of global respondents.



3. Career Aspirations: 70% of Indian participants, as against 35% of their global counterparts, are more likely to ask for a raise, promotion, or switch jobs.

