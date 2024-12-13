India's 5G growth story: Government reports 5G rollout in 779 districts, highlights infrastructure Growth

The Indian government has announced significant progress in the nationwide rollout of 5G technology, with services now available in 779 out of 783 districts across the country. Since the launch of 5G on October 1, 2022, more than 4.6 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed to support the rapid expansion of this transformative technology.

The rollout of 5G technology followed the August 2022 spectrum auction, where Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) were assigned frequencies to facilitate the introduction of 5G services. The government’s commitment to accelerating 5G adoption has resulted in its availability across all states and Union Territories by October 31, 2024.

Government Initiatives Driving 5G Expansion

The Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, outlined the comprehensive measures undertaken by the government to support the deployment of 5G services in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha:

• Spectrum Allocation and Reforms: Rationalisation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) and Bank Guarantees (BGs) to ensure financial efficiency for TSPs.

• Spectrum Optimisation: Introduction of policies for sharing, trading, and surrendering spectrum to improve utilisation.

• Streamlined Approvals: Simplification of procedures for Standing Advisory Committee on Radio Frequency Allocations (SACFA) clearance and implementation of the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules.

• Infrastructure Development: Launch of the PM GatiShakti Sanchar portal to expedite approvals for telecom infrastructure installation. The updated Right of Way Rules also include time-bound permissions for using street furniture for small cells.

The government revealed that TSPs have exceeded the minimum rollout obligations stipulated in the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) for spectrum auctions. The future expansion of services beyond current levels will depend on techno-commercial considerations by the TSPs.

India’s swift adoption of 5G is set to revolutionise industries, enhance digital connectivity, and drive innovation across sectors like healthcare, education, and manufacturing. The government’s proactive measures have positioned the country as a leader in 5G deployment, creating new opportunities for economic growth and technological advancement.