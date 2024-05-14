India's AI growth accelerated by talent and investment in AI ecosystem, unveils IDC study

A recent study conducted by a leading analyst firm sheds light on India's burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, revealing a trajectory of exponential growth fuelled by talent expansion and sustained investment in the AI ecosystem. Projections indicate that the AI software sector will spearhead market expansion, soaring to a staggering $2.6 billion by 2027.

With AI infrastructure spending poised to hit $733 million by the same year, India stands at the forefront of AI adoption, benefiting from robust support systems, including an unrivalled startup ecosystem and a vast reservoir of talent. According to the IDC study, India currently occupies the position of an AI Practitioner, marking its ascent on the AI maturity ladder.

As Indian enterprises increasingly recognise the transformative potential of AI, enterprise spending on this technology is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate among surveyed markets. The emphasis remains on enhancing employee productivity and elevating customer experiences through AI-driven applications. However, despite the widespread adoption of AI/ML technologies in large organisations, only a marginal 6% perceive AI adoption as central to their competitiveness, highlighting the challenges in deployment and the critical role of change management.

India is positioned to emerge as a global AI powerhouse, with AI spending projected to undergo the swiftest expansion among examined markets, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.5% from 2023, forecasted to reach $5.1 billion by 2027. Bolstered by 20% of the world's data and AI talent, India's strategic advantage is further reinforced by its robust developer community and skill penetration, positioning it to surpass even the US in AI leadership.

Investments in AI infrastructure for the years 2024 and 2025 are set to lay the groundwork for high-value use cases with transformative impacts in the future. Key sectors driving AI spending include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and manufacturing, particularly within industries such as electronics and consumer goods, anticipated to play pivotal roles in India's economic expansion.

India's outperformance of the Asia/Pacific average in the government dimension is attributed to the current government's pro-AI stance, with significant allocations earmarked in FY 2024-25 to establish three centres of excellence in AI focusing on agriculture, health, and sustainable cities.

The findings were unveiled at the AI for India Conference held on Tuesday, featuring discussions by industry leaders on the study's implications for India's AI journey.

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, remarked on India's extraordinary potential in AI, highlighting its commitment to shaping the future of technology. "Amazing India reflects the massive opportunity AI unlocks for our country. With an unmatched talent pool, frugal innovation and data at scale, India stands poised to lead the global AI revolution. India's commitment to AI, underscored by its proactive approach, is driving transformative growth. This positions India as a frontrunner in shaping the future of this technology. Intel recognises this extraordinary opportunity, elevating India as a distinct geography for our business operations. We're proud to be part of India's journey towards AI excellence and building an Amazing India”, Viswanathan said.