India's Ashwini Vaishnaw among TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI; see list featuring Sundar Pichai, Anil Kapoor, Satya Nadella, Sam Altman and more

TIME magazine has unveiled its inaugural list of the 100 Most Influential People in AI, recognising individuals shaping the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, features prominently on the list, highlighting his pivotal role in driving India's AI strategy and fostering a robust technology ecosystem.

Vaishnaw is joined by a notable cohort of Indians and people of Indian origin, including Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, known for his roles in films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol." Kapoor's inclusion reflects the growing influence of AI in the entertainment industry.

The list features a diverse group of global figures, from tech titans to researchers, policymakers, and artists. Some of the most prominent names include:

Sundar Pichai: CEO of Google and Alphabet

Satya Nadella: CEO of Microsoft

Sam Altman: CEO of OpenAI

Jensen Huang: CEO of Nvidia

Rohit Prasad: SVP and head scientist of Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon

The list also includes some other impactful figures, such as:

Dwarkesh Patel: Host of the "Dwarkesh Podcast," which explores intellectual topics and often delves into AI and its societal implications.

Sasha Luccioni: AI & Climate Lead at Hugging Face, a prominent AI community and platform.

Anant Vijay Singh: Product Lead at Proton, a company focused on privacy-enhancing technologies.

TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI list underscores the global nature of AI innovation and its impact across various sectors. The inclusion of Ashwini Vaishnaw and other prominent figures from India signals the country's growing role in shaping the future of AI.