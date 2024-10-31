India’s developer boom: 17 million strong on GitHub, AI and open-source drive growth

GitHub has reported that India’s developer community has surged to over 17 million, growing by 28% in 2024, marking the country as the fastest-growing developer base globally. The latest “Octoverse” report by GitHub also highlights India’s leadership in adopting AI development tools and contributing to open-source projects. “Our latest Octoverse report affirms that India’s developer community is the fastest growing on the planet,” said GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. “India’s booming developer community is using AI to build AI in record numbers, making it ever more likely that the next great multinational will come from India.”

AI Drives India’s Development Leap

The report reveals a major uptick in generative AI activity, with India now ranked as the second-largest contributor to public generative AI projects on GitHub, behind only the United States. Contributions to AI-driven projects grew by 79% over the past year. Additionally, GitHub data indicates a 95% increase in year-over-year contributions, placing India third globally, just after the US and Hong Kong.

Open Source for Good

India’s contribution to open source has gone beyond numbers, driving societal projects that address specific challenges. For example, ERPNext, an open-source software project created in India, is actively contributing to GitHub’s For Good First Issue initiative, which connects developers with projects focused on sustainable development.

Projects like Open Healthcare Network (OHC), an open-source initiative to improve healthcare access in India, are gaining momentum thanks to GitHub Copilot, a popular AI tool for developers. Small teams are leveraging GitHub Copilot’s generative AI capabilities to accelerate such projects, meeting growing needs in healthcare and other critical areas.

Developer Education on the Rise

India’s National Education Policy, which mandates coding and AI skills in schools, has significantly contributed to GitHub’s adoption among young developers. India now ranks second globally for GitHub Education users. According to a recent study by Udemy, GitHub is one of India’s most in-demand skills, indicating its increasing role in early software education alongside fundamental subjects like English grammar.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, GitHub anticipates that India will surpass the US as the largest developer community by 2028, a forecast previously set for 2027. With sustained growth in developer talent and a strong emphasis on AI and open source, India is well-positioned to continue its ascent in the global technology ecosystem.