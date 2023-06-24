India's next-gen passports: Passport Seva Programme 2.0 to bring e-passport technology soon

India is set to embark on the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-Version 2.0), as announced by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on the occasion of the Passport Seva Divas. This new phase will introduce enhanced and upgraded e-passports, reflecting the country's commitment to providing efficient and accessible passport services to its citizens.

In his message, Jaishankar outlined the objectives of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0, aligning it with the Prime Minister's vision of enhancing the "Ease of Living" for citizens. The initiatives under this new phase aim to introduce a paradigm shift marked by the principles of "EASE":

Enhanced passport services to citizens through the utilisation of a digital ecosystem Artificial Intelligence-powered service delivery to streamline processes and improve efficiency Smoother overseas travel facilitated by chip-enabled e-passports Enhanced data security to ensure the protection of sensitive personal information.

Highlighting the achievements of the Passport Seva Programme, Jaishankar commended all passport-issuing authorities in India and abroad, as well as their colleagues from the Central Passport Organization. He highlighted the significance of the Passport Seva Divas as an opportunity to assess the progress made and reiterate India's commitment to achieving the highest standards in passport service delivery.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared Jaishankar's message on Twitter, reaffirming their dedication to providing timely, reliable, accessible, transparent, and efficient passport services to citizens.

Addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaishankar highlighted the Ministry of External Affairs' efforts to address the surge in demand for passport-related services. Measures such as increasing the number of daily appointments and organising special drives over weekends were implemented. In 2022, the ministry processed a record-breaking 13.32 million passports and miscellaneous services, representing a significant 63% increase compared to 2021.

Watch BT Visual Story How to spot AI-generated images from real ones!

Acknowledging the contribution of the Passport Seva Programme towards India's goal of a "Digital India," Mr Jaishankar spoke about his visits to various Passport Seva Kendras across the country. He mentioned that other ministers and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs had also undertaken similar visits, fostering a strong alignment between policy and operational governance. He assured that these efforts would continue unabated in the future.

Here is a message from EAM @DrSJaishankar, as we observe the Passport Seva Divas today. #TeamMEA reaffirms its commitment to provide passport and related services to citizens in a timely, reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner. pic.twitter.com/k1gmaTPLKq — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2023

Furthermore, Jaishankar highlighted the milestones achieved by the Passport Seva Programme, including the development of the mPassport Seva Mobile App, mPassport Police App, integration with DigiLocker, and the introduction of the "apply from anywhere" scheme. Over the years, the number of Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) has grown significantly, increasing from 77 in 2014 to 523 today. He acknowledged the crucial role played by the Department of Posts and state police authorities as esteemed partners in the establishment of Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

Also Read ‘I am a fan...,’ says Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi

Here are some key benefits of e-passports

Enhanced Security: E-passports incorporate advanced security features, such as biometric data (facial recognition, fingerprints) and embedded microchips. These measures make it extremely difficult to counterfeit or tamper with the passport, enhancing overall security and reducing the risk of identity theft or fraudulent activities.

Efficient Identity Verification: The biometric data stored in e-passports allows for quick and accurate identity verification at immigration checkpoints. Automated facial recognition and fingerprint scanning technologies streamline the process, reducing waiting times and improving the overall efficiency of border control procedures.

Global Interoperability: E-passports adhere to international standards, making them compatible with automated passport control systems deployed in various countries. This facilitates seamless travel and expedites immigration processes, as the data stored in e-passports can be easily read and authenticated by authorized authorities worldwide.

Convenient and Faster Border Crossings: With e-passports, travellers can experience faster and more streamlined border crossings. Automated passport control gates can authenticate the passport holder's identity swiftly, reducing the need for manual document checks and minimizing human intervention, resulting in shorter queues and smoother travel experiences.

Digital Integration and Accessibility: E-passports can be integrated with digital platforms, such as mobile applications or online portals, enabling individuals to access their passport information conveniently. This integration facilitates services like online application submission, appointment booking, and passport tracking, offering greater accessibility and convenience to passport holders.

Secure Data Storage: E-passports employ secure data encryption techniques to protect personal information stored within the microchip. This ensures the privacy and confidentiality of the passport holder's data, reducing the risk of unauthorized access or data breaches.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment