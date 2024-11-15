India’s sports market to hit $130 billion by 2030, says Deloitte-Google Think Sports report

In a joint report titled “Think Sports: Unlocking India’s $130B Sports Potential,” Google and Deloitte project that India’s sports market will reach an impressive $130 billion by 2030, growing at nearly double the rate of the national GDP. The report, unveiled at an event in New Delhi, attributes this rapid expansion to the rise of multi-sport enthusiasm, digital transformation, and increasing government investment.

India’s sports fanbase now spans 655 million people across demographics, with Gen Z making up 43% of this number and driving demand for interactive and personalised experiences. According to the report, sports are not only becoming a catalyst for economic growth but also hold potential for social impact, from youth empowerment to job creation.

While cricket remains India’s most popular sport, the report highlights an expanding interest in other sports, including kabaddi and football, with 120 million and 85 million fans, respectively. The report notes that 90% of Indian sports fans now follow multiple sports, a trend that opens up new investment opportunities across various disciplines.

Digital platforms have reshaped how Indians consume sports. The report reveals that 93% of Gen Z fans access sports content digitally, and they increasingly prefer on-demand, non-live content, spending 20% more time on it than on live events. This shift is accompanied by a broadening fan demographic, with women making up 36% of fans and 59% residing in rural areas.

With a growing interest in fitness and sportswear, the report predicts the sports goods and apparel market will double in value to $58 billion by 2030. Additionally, the sports technology sector is expected to reach $1 billion, driven by innovations that enhance fan engagement and operational efficiency. AI-powered tools are already transforming scouting and training, while e-learning platforms expand access to sports resources nationwide.

Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director (Interim Country Lead), Google India, said, “This is a pivotal moment for sports in India and the report outlines a clear path to unlock the value of sports for the nation. We're witnessing a surge in multi-sport fandom, a growing popularity of digital platforms, and deep engagement from Gen Z, who represent the largest segment of India's sports fanbase. These trends create a fertile ground for innovation and engagement, presenting unique opportunities for organisations and businesses to connect with passionate fans across the nation."

"We see immense potential in leveraging the digital ecosystem to enhance the fan experience and advance the growth of the sports sector, especially with AI-driven personalisation and insights, immersive technologies, and greater digital accessibility. We are excited about the opportunities to partner with the ecosystem to drive innovation and growth in the sector,” she added.

Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte South Asia, highlighted, “India’s potential to become a global leader in sports is both a tremendous opportunity and a powerful driver for nation-building. The ‘Think Sports’ report authored by Deloitte India and Google underlines how sports in India can go beyond competition, becoming a unifying force that fosters resilience, inclusivity, and ambition across our communities. With the advancements in technology from AI to cloud platforms, we have a unique opportunity to nurture talent from the grassroots level, reaching youth in every corner of the country. However, to fully realise this vision, we must tackle the challenges of access, infrastructure, and equitable development. By building strong public-private partnerships, we can drive sustained progress in our sports ecosystem, creating new jobs, promoting health, and enhancing India’s global standing.”

“Together, we can make sports a cornerstone of India’s growth story, championing progress, unity, and pride on the world stage,” he further added.