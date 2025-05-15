India's tablet market sees major growth in Q1 2025 led by Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi

India’s tablet market has kicked off 2025 with a strong performance, growing 15% year-on-year (YoY) and 13% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q1, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR). The growth has been powered by aspirational consumers increasingly opting for premium, high-performance devices and future-ready 5G connectivity.

The premium tablet segment grew a staggering 41% YoY, underlining a shift towards more performance-centric and ecosystem-driven purchases. Meanwhile, 5G tablets captured 43% of the market, reflecting India’s growing readiness for next-gen connectivity.

“Indian consumers are becoming increasingly aspirational, fuelling demand for cutting-edge devices that support work, learning, and entertainment,” said Prabhu Ram, Vice President, Industry Research Group at CMR.

Market Leaders and Movers

Samsung led the tablet market with a 34% share, clocking a 30% QoQ growth. Its Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G proved to be a runaway hit, contributing 98% of the company’s total tablet shipments in the quarter.

Apple followed with a 21% market share and posted 18% YoY growth, driven primarily by the iPad 11, which alone accounted for nearly half of Apple’s tablet shipments. The recent launch of the iPad Air (2025) is also expected to further solidify Apple’s position.

“The Apple iPad continues to thrive, supported by the brand’s strong equity and tightly integrated ecosystem—an essential differentiator for users seeking a unified, multi-device experience,” Ram added.

Lenovo held the third spot with a 19% market share, propelled by steady demand for the Tab M11 Series and M9. However, its overall growth remained subdued, reflecting challenges in the mid-tier segment.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, gained significant traction with a remarkable 59% YoY growth. The Xiaomi Pad 7 emerged as a breakout performer in the premium category, accounting for 36% of premium tablet sales.

“Brands like Samsung, Apple, Lenovo and Xiaomi capitalised on evolving consumer expectations with differentiated offerings across price tiers,” said Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst at CMR. “The surge in premium tablets underscores growing demand for performance-oriented and future-ready devices.”

OnePlus also made notable strides, registering a 32% YoY growth from a small base, signalling its potential to expand in the competitive landscape.

What Lies Ahead

CMR forecasts a steady 10–15% growth for the tablet market in calendar year 2025. The demand trajectory is expected to remain strong, driven by India’s digital-first consumers, the academic admission season, and festive promotions.

“Looking ahead, AI features and deeper ecosystem integration are expected to drive demand, especially around the admissions season, further buoyed by aggressive festive promotions,” Kumari added.