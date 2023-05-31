Indore girl wins Apple Swift Student challenge, creates app to strengthen eye muscles

A 20-year-old Indore girl Asmi Jain has won the Apple Swift Student Challenge for creating a healthcare app. Jain thought of making the playground app after her friend’s uncle had to undergo brain surgery but as a result, he was left with eye misalignment and facial paralysis. Jain is currently studying at Medi-Caps University in Indore.

She started by monitoring a user’s eye movement as they try to follow a ball moving around the screen. With the app, she aims to help strengthen the eye muscles of people in need. She hopes that it can be helpful in a variety of eye injuries and conditions.

Jain told Apple, “It was important for me to create an app playground that could positively impact the lives of people like him. My next goal is to get feedback and make sure it’s effective and user-friendly, and then release it on the App Store. Ultimately, I want to expand it so that it helps strengthen all of the muscles in the face, and I hope it can one day serve as a therapy tool that people like my friend’s uncle can use at their own pace.”

Expressing joy, after hearing the news of her winning the Apple Swift Challenge, Jain tweeted, “Excited to be featured on Apple's Newsroom! Winner of #WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge! Thanks @Apple for this amazing opportunity. Join me on this exhilarating journey!”

Jain is passionate about coding and has been working on getting better at it with time. She recently, along with more students, created a forum at her university that will help her classmates get access to a support system for working through tough coding problems. She states, “When you feel as though you’re part of something bigger, it motivates you and drives you to do better. Coding lets me create things that help my friends and my community. And it gives me a sense of independence that is very empowering.” She says that this passion springs from years of volunteering to help those around her.

In addition to Jain, Yemi Agesin, from the US and Marta Michelle Caliendo from Naples also won the Apple Swift Challenge. All three of them will be attending the WWDC 2023 event that will begin on June 5.

Congratulating the winners, Tim Cook tweeted, “Congratulations to this year's WWDC Swift Student Challenge winners! I am so impressed with the way you've blended creativity and coding skills to develop innovative apps that are uniquely yours.”

