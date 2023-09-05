Infinix GT 10 Pro, a Nothing Phone-like smartphone, announces price hike in India: Check new price

Infinix GT 10, which was launched in India at a price of Rs 19,999, has hiked its price by Rs 1,000 within a month of its launch. The highlights of the smartphone include support for 45W fast charging, a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 108MP triple rear camera and a Dimensity 8050 chipset.

The smartphone comes with a new LED design that looks a lot like Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2). These LEDs light up on messages and call notifications, charging status and more.

Infinix GT 10 Pro new price, offers

Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India at Rs 19,999. This price has now been increased to Rs 20,999, up by Rs 1,000. The new price is now reflecting on Flipkart. It is available in 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of colours, Infinix GT 10 Pro is available in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour variants.

Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G specifications

Infinix GT 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, it comes with an interactive LED light design that glows up on certain commands. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. It also comes with 8GB virtual RAM.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Infinix GT 10 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It runs on XOS 13 for GT based on Android 13. It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Infinix GT 10 Pro competes against the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Tecno Camon 20 Pro and so on.

Also Read:

Apple iPhone 15, Honor 90, Galaxy S23 FE, Google Pixel 8 and more: Top upcoming smartphone launches of September 2023

Reliance 7th Jio Anniversary offer for prepaid plans: Jio offers extra data, free McDonald's meals, Swiggy discount, more