Infinix Note 30 5G with 45W fast charging goes on sale in India on Flipkart: Price, offers, specs

nfinix recently launched its mid-range smartphone Infinix Note 30 5G in India. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz display, JBL-supported speakers, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, and up to 8GB RAM. Infinix Note 30 5G is now available for purchase on Flipkart. One of the highlights of the smartphone includes its leather-like texture back.

Infinix Note 30 5G India price, sale offers

Infinix Note 30 comes in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999.

In terms of colours, it is available in Magic Black, Interstellar Blue and Sunset Gold. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications

Infinix Note 30 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. The buyer will also get the option of 8GB of virtual RAM.

The smartphone runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 custom skins out of the box. The company promises to offer a two-year security patch and one Android upgrade.

For photography, Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an 'AI lens'. It comes with features like Dual-View Video, Super Night Mode, Sky Remapping, and AI Cam Beauty. The smartphone features a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Infinix Note 30 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It comes with a Type-C port for charging. The company claims that the phone takes 20 minutes to get to 55 per cent of battery capacity.

