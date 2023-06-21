Instagram to soon let users download Reels; check how the feature works

After a long wait, Instagram finally starts rolling out an in-app feature to download Reels on the platform. This feature was already available for TikTok, Instagram's rival. However, the short videos had the company's watermark.

Instagram head, Adam Mosseri announced the download feature for Reels in his recent broadcast. He revealed that users in the US will be able to download Reels on their devices. Up till now, users had to use a third-party app or hidden tricks to download Reels from the platform.

Once these Reels are downloaded to the camera roll on the device, users can share them on other social media apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, and more. However, only Reels posted by public accounts will be eligible for download. In addition to this, public account holders will have the ability to decide if they want to turn on the download option for users on Instagram.

The message on Mosseri's Instagram broadcast channel read, "In the US, we're rolling out the ability to download reels shared by public accounts to your camera roll. Just tap the Share icon on a reel you love and select Download. Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can't be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their reels in Account Settings."

Mosseri did not reveal if these downloaded Reels will come with a watermark, just like its rival TikTok. With the watermark, viewers will be able to see that the particular short video is downloaded from Instagram. However, users can still download it from the drafts to avoid the watermark.

How to download Instagram Reels

To download a Reel, you need to make sure that it is posted by a public account. If yes, then follow these steps:

Open the Reel you want to download

Tap on the share icon on right edge

Tap on “Download”

And you are good to go.

Also Read:

Tech Layoffs: OLX Group fires 800 employees after shutting down OLX Autos in several regions

Exclusive: After Realme, OnePlus & Oppo clarify that controversial 'Intelligent Services' feature does not collect user data

OnePlus Roadtrip Future Bound Flagged Off