Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition launched in India: See specs and pricing

Infinix has unveiled the Note 40 Series Racing Edition in India, featuring an eye-catching F1-inspired design developed in collaboration with BMW's Designworks. The new edition comprises two models, the Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and the Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition, both offering the same specifications as their standard counterparts, launched earlier this year.

The standout feature of the Racing Edition is its unique aesthetic, inspired by the speed and precision of Formula 1 racing. The design collaboration with BMW's Designworks ensures a stylish and premium look that caters to motorsport enthusiasts.

Both models retain the powerful internals of the original Note 40 series, including the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and a 108-megapixel primary camera. They also feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The Note 40 Pro Racing Edition is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, while the Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition comes in at Rs. 18,999 for the 12GB+256GB configuration. It's important to note that these prices include bank discounts, which are yet to be disclosed. Both models will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting August 26th.

Other noteworthy features include:

VC Cooling Technology 2.0 for enhanced thermal management.

Dual speakers tuned by JBL for an immersive audio experience.

5G connectivity, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

45W fast charging for the Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and 100W wired fast charging for the Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition.

Both models support 20W wireless charging.