Infinix Note 50x launch on 27 March: Price, specifications, everything we know so far

Launch of the Inifinix Note 50x 5G is imminent, it's launching on 27 March, and we already know quite a lot about the upcoming smartphone. Infinix has created a microsite for the phone, confirming multiple specifications about the phone, such as the design, battery, and even the price.

Infinix Note 50x Price and Availability

A post by the company on X has confirmed that the phone will be priced under ₹12,000 and will be available on Flipkart for purchase once it launches on 27 March.

90FPS Gaming Under ₹12,000?



Infinix Note 50x 5G+ with World's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Processor, is the most powerful smartphone in its segment.



Infinix Note 50x Design & Display

While we don't know the dimensions of the phone, Infinix has confirmed that it will come in Sea Breeze Green with a premium vegan leather finish shade, as well as Enchanted Purple and Titanium Grey colourways with a metallic finish.

The display size is not yet known, but it will have a Dynamic Bar, similar to the Dynamic Island found on the iPhones.

The phone will be IP64 rated, as well as be MIL-STD-810H certified for durability.

Infinix Note 50x Performance

The Note 50x will be the world's first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. The Dimensity 7300 is already available in a few phones, but the Ultimate version is expected to be an overclocked chipset giving the phone more power, and possibly a higher benchmarking score.

Infinix promises a lag-free gaming experience with 90fps gaming, and smooth multitasking capabilities.

The phone is also poised to have on-device AI features including AI writing assistance, converting doodles into drawings using AI, AI-generated portraits, as well as Folax, which is Infinix's AI voice assistant.

Infinix Note 50x Battery

The phone will come with a 5500mAh SolidCore battery and 45W fast charging, as confirmed by Infinix.

Infinix Note 50x Cameras

There hasn't been any official confirmation about the cameras on the phone, but the official images indicate that the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup. It also has a pill-shaped LED light under the camera lenses which could act like a notification LED.