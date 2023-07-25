Infinix to launch GT 10 Pro in India soon, check out expected specs and pricing

Infinix is planning to launch the GT 10 Pro on August 3. While complete details remain under wraps, some exciting features have been leaked, hinting at a promising addition to the smartphone lineup.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to come equipped with an AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth and vibrant visuals for users.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to find a powerful triple camera setup on the rear of the device, which is rumoured to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor alongside two 8-megapixel cameras with impressive photography capabilities. This camera system is likely to appeal to those seeking to capture stunning moments and create memorable visuals.

On the design front, the Infinix GT 10 Pro appears to follow the trend of Android phones, featuring a punch-hole display on the front. This design choice accommodates the front-facing camera and offers users an immersive display experience. Moreover, the device is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, offering easy access and added security.

In a bid to offer a unique audio experience, Infinix has introduced an innovative twist - the GT 10 Pro's box itself is customisable and can be transformed into a speaker. This feature is likely to resonate with users looking for an enhanced audio experience without additional investments in external speakers.

Coming to pricing, it is expected to come under Rs 20,000. To further sweeten the deal, the Infinix GT 10 Pro will be available for pre-booking on the launch day, with the first 5,000 customers having the opportunity to avail a special pro gaming kit.

