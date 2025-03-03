Infinix unveils solar charging phone concept and colour-changing e-ink tech at MWC 2025

Infinix has showcased two concept devices at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. A solar-powered smartphone and a color-changing E Ink phone. While still in the prototype phase, both concepts highlight the brand’s experimental approach to mobile technology.

Infinix’s new concept phone integrates a solar panel on the back, leveraging what the company calls SolarEnergy-Reserving technology. This system uses perovskite solar cells, which are thinner, more affordable, and easier to produce than traditional silicon-based panels.

To regulate power flow, the phone also employs Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT), which optimizes energy efficiency while preventing overheating under direct sunlight. At present, the solar system can generate up to 2W of power, which is designed to extend battery life rather than act as a primary charging source.

Perhaps even more intriguing than the built-in solar panel is Infinix’s solar-powered phone case. Unlike the phone, this removable case allows users to swap between standard and solar-powered protection. It connects to the device via small side contacts, delivering power without requiring a separate charging port.

This could prove useful in emergency situations like power outages or outdoor adventures, where extra battery life could make a difference.

Beyond solar power, Infinix is also introducing the second generation of its color-changing E Ink phone. Unlike its predecessor, which only changed colors when plugged in, the new version draws power from the phone’s internal battery, making it more versatile.

Users can now customize the back panel’s color and patterns, choosing from a range of preset designs or even using an AI-powered system to match colors to photos or weather conditions.

There’s no word yet on when or if these innovations will make it into commercially available devices.