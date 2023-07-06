Infinix unveils W1 QLED TV series and HOT 30 5G smartphone, see specs and expected price

Infinix has announced the upcoming launch of two products: the Infinix W1 QLED TV Series and the Infinix HOT 30 5G smartphone.

The Infinix W1 QLED TV Series, launching on July 11th, offers an immersive viewing experience. Powered by webOs, the advanced TV operating system, the W1 QLED TV series provides a seamless and intuitive user interface. With vibrant colours and picture quality, the QLED technology delivers an extraordinary visual experience. The W1 QLED TV will be priced under INR 12,000, offering premium entertainment at an unbeatable price.

The W1 QLED TV Series will be available in two variants: the 32" HD QLED and the 43" UHD QLED. Both variants support Apple services and AirPlay features, allowing users to easily stream content from their Apple devices. The 43-inch variant also comes with the Magic Remote, enabling convenient navigation and control. The Infinix W1 QLED TV Series is compatible with the ThinQ Al mobile app, providing seamless integration with smartphones for enhanced control and customization options.

Infinix W1 QLED TV

On July 14th, Infinix will unveil the HOT 30 5G smartphone. Priced under Rs13,000, the HOT 30 5G supports 14 5G bands, ensuring fast internet speeds and immersive online experiences. The device features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 580nits. It also offers memory options with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

The HOT 30 5G boasts a durable design with an IP53 splash-proof rating, protecting against spills and splashes. The device's 6000mAh battery and 18W Type-C fast charge support ensure extended usage and quick charging capabilities. For security and convenience, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock technology. NFC support allows users to make payments and connect devices seamlessly.