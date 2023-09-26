Infosys and Microsoft join forces to accelerate industry-wide adoption of generative AI

Infosys has unveiled a collaboration with tech giant Microsoft. The two industry giants have joined hands to embark on a journey to develop solutions that harness the power of Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service, and Azure Cognitive Services. This partnership aims to revolutionise enterprise operations by infusing them with cutting-edge AI capabilities across various sectors.

Infosys and Microsoft's shared objective is to empower businesses with AI-driven solutions that can bolster productivity and stimulate fresh revenue streams.

Generative AI has paved the way for innovative AI applications in diverse industries. Infosys is offering a wide array of services, frameworks, solutions, and platforms across multiple domains. These encompass semantic search, document summarisation, contact centre transformation, AI-enhanced software development lifecycle (SDLC), and marketing content creation.

As an exemplary case, Infosys recently assisted a leading financial services company in implementing an AI-based system for generating document summaries and delivering semantic search functionality through generative AI. This initiative led to automated document organisation, resulting in remarkable reductions in workload and a substantial boost in productivity for their financial advisors.

Infosys Topaz is now harnessing the power of Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, thanks to its collaboration with Microsoft. The integration of these advanced solutions promises to guide enterprise customers on a seamless transition from digital to AI-driven solutions. The end result will be a substantial enhancement in operational efficiency, a significant reduction in turnaround times, future-proofed investments, and the creation of novel business models.

