scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Infosys and Microsoft join forces to accelerate industry-wide adoption of generative AI

Feedback

Infosys and Microsoft join forces to accelerate industry-wide adoption of generative AI

The integration of these advanced solutions promises to guide enterprise customers on a seamless transition from digital to AI-driven solutions.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Infosys and Microsoft Infosys and Microsoft
SUMMARY
  • This partnership aims to revolutionise enterprise operations by infusing them with cutting-edge AI capabilities
  • Generative AI  has paved the way for innovative AI applications in diverse industries
  • Infosys Topaz is now harnessing the power of Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, thanks to its collaboration with Microsoft

Infosys has unveiled a collaboration with tech giant Microsoft. The two industry giants have joined hands to embark on a journey to develop solutions that harness the power of Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service, and Azure Cognitive Services. This partnership aims to revolutionise enterprise operations by infusing them with cutting-edge AI capabilities across various sectors.

Infosys and Microsoft's shared objective is to empower businesses with AI-driven solutions that can bolster productivity and stimulate fresh revenue streams.

Generative AI  has paved the way for innovative AI applications in diverse industries. Infosys is offering a wide array of services, frameworks, solutions, and platforms across multiple domains. These encompass semantic search, document summarisation, contact centre transformation, AI-enhanced software development lifecycle (SDLC), and marketing content creation.

As an exemplary case, Infosys recently assisted a leading financial services company in implementing an AI-based system for generating document summaries and delivering semantic search functionality through generative AI. This initiative led to automated document organisation, resulting in remarkable reductions in workload and a substantial boost in productivity for their financial advisors.

Infosys Topaz is now harnessing the power of Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, thanks to its collaboration with Microsoft. The integration of these advanced solutions promises to guide enterprise customers on a seamless transition from digital to AI-driven solutions. The end result will be a substantial enhancement in operational efficiency, a significant reduction in turnaround times, future-proofed investments, and the creation of novel business models.

Also Read  

Apple iPhone 15's USB-C port will be able to charge Apple Watch and AirPods

Chandrayaan-3: No signals from Vikram lander and Pragyan rover; efforts to establish contact continue

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 26, 2023, 5:13 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement