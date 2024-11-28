scorecardresearch
Business Today
TECHNOLOGY
News
Infosys rewards employees with 90% performance bonus for Q2 FY25

Infosys recognises employee contributions with a generous performance bonus following a strong quarterly performance.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys has announced a 90% average performance bonus for eligible employees for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, ending September. This reward primarily benefits mid- and junior-level employees in delivery and sales roles, who constitute a significant portion of Infosys’ 3.15 lakh-strong workforce.

The announcement was communicated via an internal email to eligible staff, highlighting their critical role in the company’s success during the quarter. The bonus amounts vary depending on individual employee performance and contributions.

The email praised employees for their efforts, stating: “In Q2, we delivered a strong performance with broad growth, reinforcing our market leadership. This success is a testament to your unwavering dedication, our strategic focus on margin performance, and our industry-leading expertise in Cloud and Generative AI. Your commitment has been instrumental in building our capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Thank you for your invaluable contributions; we look forward to a future with endless possibilities with you.”

The company confirmed that the bonuses for Q2 FY25 will be disbursed alongside the November salary. This marks a significant gesture of appreciation as Infosys continues to focus on rewarding performance and motivating its workforce.

The announcement follows a robust quarterly performance by Infosys, with growth driven by its strategic focus on emerging technologies such as Cloud and Generative AI. This industry-leading expertise has not only reinforced its market leadership but also strengthened client relationships across sectors.

Published on: Nov 28, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
