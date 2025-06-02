Instagram app for iPad is coming soon before 2025 ends

After more than a decade of requests from users, Meta is finally working on a native Instagram app for the iPad. Multiple reports now confirm that the app is in active development and is currently being tested internally by Meta employees. If all goes according to plan, the long-awaited release could arrive later this year.

The news was first reported in April by The Information’s Kaya Yurieff and Kalley Huang, and has since been corroborated by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his most recent Power On newsletter. Gurman notes that Meta employees are already “actively testing” the iPad version on campus, and that a public release is expected before the end of 2025, barring any unforeseen delays.

Currently, Instagram users on iPads are limited to using the web version or the iPhone app, which simply scales up to fit the larger screen. This experience has been widely criticised for failing to take full advantage of the iPad’s display size and multitasking features. The new app is expected to deliver a more polished and intuitive interface, better suited for browsing and editing photos and videos on a larger canvas.

Meta’s approach to iPad apps has historically been cautious. While the company launched a Facebook app for iPads as early as 2011, it has largely refrained from developing tablet-specific versions of its other major platforms. However, that stance appears to be shifting. Just last week, Meta released an official WhatsApp app optimised for iPads, and now, Instagram is reportedly next in line.

One reason for the delay, according to Gurman, was concern about how square or low-resolution images might appear on larger screens. But with improvements in display technology and app optimisation, Meta seems ready to move forward.

Although there is no confirmation yet on whether Meta’s Threads app will also come to the iPad, the development of a native Instagram experience marks a significant step forward, especially for users who enjoy content creation, browsing, and editing on larger screens.

If you're an iPad user who’s been waiting for a more immersive Instagram experience, it looks like the wait might finally be coming to an end.