WhatsApp launches official app for iPad, expanding messaging experience to larger screens

WhatsApp has answered one of its most requested features by launching a dedicated app for the iPad, bringing its full suite of messaging and calling tools to Apple’s tablet users for the first time.

The new app, now available to download from the App Store, allows users to make video and audio calls with up to 32 participants, share their screen, and switch between front and back cameras, all from the larger, more versatile iPad display. With support for iPadOS multitasking features like Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over, WhatsApp for iPad is designed to make multitasking a breeze. Users can send messages while browsing the web or researching travel plans during a group call, seamlessly switching between tasks.

WhatsApp’s iPad version is also compatible with accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, catering to users who rely on their iPad for productivity and creativity. Thanks to WhatsApp’s multi-device technology, chats, calls, and media remain fully synchronised and protected by end-to-end encryption across iPhone, Mac, and all linked devices. Additional privacy features like chat lock ensure sensitive conversations stay private, even when sharing the iPad with others.

The arrival of WhatsApp for iPad marks a significant expansion for the platform, making it easier for users to stay connected and productive on their preferred device. The company says this is just the beginning, and it welcomes feedback as it continues to improve the iPad experience.