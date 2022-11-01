Instagram confirms users lost followers temporarily after outage

Instagram users suffered an outage at night on Monday. The social media platform acknowledged the issue early on and later issued an apology to the users after the bug was fixed. A statement from the company confirmed that the outage affected different parts of the globe and users were unable to access their accounts. Furthermore, there was a temporary change in the number of followers, according to the statement.

In the statement, Instagram Comms said, "We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry!"

The outage is the second in a week's time for Meta. Last week, on Tuesday WhatsApp, suffered a major outage where the services of the app were down for a couple of hours completely. The services were restored but the Meta-owned brand did not reveal the details behind the outage. The govt even asked Meta to submit a detailed report about the outage, which the company complied with. However, none of the information was released to the public. Meta made a public statement claiming that the outage primarily happened due to a technical error on their end.