Instagram creator arrested for viral ‘money hunt’ video that disrupted Hyderabad traffic

An Instagram content creator, Bhanuchander, also known as Anchor Chandu, found himself in legal trouble after a viral video stunt disrupted traffic and posed safety risks on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The 30-year-old resident of Balanagar posted a video showing himself throwing bundles of ₹200 notes along the roadside near ORR Exit 9 in Ghatkesar. In the video, he claimed to have hidden ₹20,000 and challenged viewers to participate in a ‘Money Hunt.’

The video quickly went viral, prompting several people to stop their vehicles on the ORR to search for the money. The chaos disrupted traffic and raised safety concerns, forcing patrolling personnel to intervene.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, G. Sudheer Babu, condemned the act, stating it caused significant inconvenience and posed a threat to public safety. “Such reckless acts not only endanger lives but also set a bad example for others,” he said.

Taking immediate action, the Ghatkesar Police Station registered a case and tracked down the accused. Bhanuchander was arrested and charged under Sections 125 and 292 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8(1b) of the National Highway Act.

Security was also heightened at Exit 9 to prevent further disruptions, with authorities enforcing measures to stop vehicles from halting in the area.

The Rachakonda Police urged social media users to act responsibly and avoid such stunts. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Police Commissioner said, “Social media should be a platform to inspire and educate, not to act irresponsibly. Rachakonda Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and holding individuals accountable. Use your social media platform wisely—create content responsibly.”