Instagram down! Technical issues disrupt direct messaging for thousands of users worldwide

A major technical snag has struck Instagram, causing widespread disruptions for users attempting to send direct messages (DMs) on the platform. According to Downdetector, which monitors service outages, the problems began at approximately 5 PM on Tuesday, with over 2,000 reports filed by frustrated users.

The outage has prompted many users to turn to rival social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to voice their complaints and seek confirmation that others are experiencing similar issues. “Ignored your DM? No, I didn’t!! Instagram is down!!” one affected user tweeted.

Another mocked, "Me opening Twitter to see if Instagram is down for everyone or just me."

Additional reports highlighted issues with message delivery, with one user stating, “Messages aren’t delivering and show ‘failed to deliver’ after a few minutes. Anyone else experiencing this?”

Another user who thought of this as his own internet issue said, "I made top-up recharge for my messages which weren't sending, came to X and saw it was Instagram's problem."

As the outage remains ongoing, there has been no official communication from Instagram or its parent company, Meta, regarding the cause of the disruption. Users are encouraged to check the Instagram status page and Downdetector for updates as they await a resolution.

This incident follows a similar outage earlier this month when both Facebook and Instagram experienced widespread disruptions that affected thousands across the United States. At that time, there were over 12,000 reports related to Facebook and more than 5,000 for Instagram.

Artificial intelligence systems like Downdetector depend on user-submitted reports; thus, the actual number of affected users could be even higher.