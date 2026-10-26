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​Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro launch on October 28: OLED display, Dynamic Island and more

​Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro launch on October 28: OLED display, Dynamic Island and more

Apple’s latest product showcase could mark a major shift for its laptops, with touch controls, display upgrades and new chips expected to expand its Mac and iPad lineup.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 10:53 AM IST
​Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro launch on October 28: OLED display, Dynamic Island and moreApple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro is expected to feature an OLED display and Dynamic Island. (Photo: Apple)
SUMMARY
  • Apple has not officially confirmed the specifications or prices of these upcoming products
  • The premium touchscreen models are expected to use Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max chips
  • Apple is also expected to unveil an updated M6-powered iMac and a refreshed iPad mini

Apple is preparing to introduce its first touchscreen MacBook Pro at its upcoming product showcase, “Pro and Tell”, scheduled for October 28 in Los Angeles. The launch could mark a major change for MacBooks, which have traditionally relied on a keyboard and trackpad for navigation.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming premium laptops are expected to feature OLED displays and an iPhone-inspired Dynamic Island. The event is also expected to bring updates to other Apple devices, including the MacBook Pro, iMac and iPad mini.

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However, Apple has not officially confirmed the specifications or prices of these upcoming products. Unlike a traditional Apple keynote, “Pro and Tell” is expected to follow a product-experience format, with announcements potentially arriving through press releases and videos.

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Apple MacBook Pro - Expected features and specifications

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is expected to introduce touchscreen MacBook Pro models in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. These laptops are likely to feature OLED displays, replacing the mini-LED panels used in current premium models. The new design is also expected to be lighter and feature a Dynamic Island instead of the existing display notch.

The touchscreen is expected to work alongside the keyboard and trackpad, giving you another way to navigate macOS. The system could adapt certain controls for touch input, making it easier to interact with menus and on-screen options.

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The premium touchscreen models are expected to use Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Separately, the company is reportedly preparing an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip, which is expected to retain the current design.

Apple “Pro and Tell” event - Expected price and other launches

Alongside the touchscreen MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to unveil an updated M6-powered iMac and a refreshed iPad mini. The tablet is expected to receive an OLED display, a redesigned speaker system and a front camera repositioned for landscape video calls.

Touchscreen MacBook Pro models could cost more than current versions. In the US, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip starts at $2,199 (roughly ₹2.09 lakh), while the 16-inch model starts at $2,699 (roughly ₹2.57 lakh). The M5 Max variants start at $3,599 (nearly ₹3.42 lakh) and $3,899 (around ₹3.7 lakh), respectively. Bloomberg reports that the new models could start up to $500 higher than the current high-end versions.

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Apple has yet to confirm the final specifications, pricing or availability of the upcoming devices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 10:18 AM IST
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