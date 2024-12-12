Instagram launches trial reels, letting creators test content before reaching followers

Instagram has introduced Trial Reels, a new feature that allows creators to test their content with non-followers before sharing it with their main audience. The tool, designed to remove the pressure of audience expectations, offers creators valuable insights into how experimental content might perform.

Trial Reels give creators a way to share experimental videos exclusively with non-followers, making it easier to explore new ideas, genres, or storytelling formats. By gauging the reactions of a broader audience, creators can decide whether to share the content with their followers.

Creators can toggle the “Trial” option when uploading a reel. The trial reel won’t appear on the main profile grid or Reels tab and won’t be shown to followers unless the creator chooses to share it. However, trial reels may still be seen by others if shared via direct messages or linked to shared audio, location, or filters.

Creators will receive detailed engagement metrics approximately 24 hours after posting a trial reel, including views, likes, comments, and shares. Instagram will also compare performance data against previous trial reels, helping creators assess their content’s success.

Creators can manually share successful trial reels with their followers or opt for automation. If a trial reel performs well—based on engagement within the first 72 hours—it can be automatically shared to the creator’s main audience.

The feature addresses a common concern among creators: the fear of straying from their niche or overwhelming followers with too much content. Trial Reels let creators experiment with fresh ideas without risking engagement or alienating their audience.

“We often hear from creators that they feel nervous about posting too much or trying out content that’s outside of their niche,” Instagram explained in its announcement. “Trial reels help take the guesswork out of how your content will perform.”

Instagram began testing Trial Reels earlier this year and has refined the feature based on creator feedback. Early adopters report positive results, with fresh content ideas resonating well with both new and existing audiences.

The global rollout of Trial Reels starts today and will be available to all eligible creators in the coming weeks.