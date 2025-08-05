Instagram Live feature restricted for users with private accounts and under 1,000 followers

Instagram has rolled out a new restriction on its Live Broadcast feature, allowing only public accounts with a minimum of 1,000 followers to start a live session. This change, currently active in India, affects both Android and iPhone users, according to the platform’s Help Centre.

The Meta-owned social media platform has not offered any explanation for the update, which prevents many casual users, small creators, and businesses from hosting live videos or engaging with their followers in real time.

Previously, Instagram had already placed limits on teen accounts, keeping Live Broadcasts disabled by default for users under 16, with the option to enable it only for those above that age. Parental or guardian consent is required for teens who wish to go live before turning 16. The platform said the policy was aimed at enhancing online safety for younger users.

The new eligibility criteria could have broader consequences for smaller creators who rely on live interactions to build their audience. Many influencers who do not have large followings have previously grown their communities by connecting directly with followers through live sessions, a strategy that may no longer be possible under the updated rules.

In recent weeks, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has also introduced new safety measures for teen accounts, including tools to display when a user joined the platform and reminders to follow safety guidelines when messaging strangers.