Exclusive: After Realme, OnePlus & Oppo clarify that controversial 'Intelligent Services' feature does not collect user data

Oppo and OnePlus have cleared the air regarding the controversial feature called Enhanced Intelligent Services. Smartphones of these two brands along with Realme come pre-loaded with this feature. The same feature on Realme was accused of collecting user data without users’ permission.

A Twitter user shed light on this feature which was acknowledged by MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The minister stated that the feature will be “checked and tested”.

Although users can turn this feature off with the help of a toggle, it is turned on by default for all.

OnePlus exclusively told Tech Today that the company does not collect any data on SMS, phone calls or schedules and the data processing feature is encrypted on the users’ hardware. Hence the data is not shared anywhere else.

The company's statement read, “We would like to clarify that the enhanced intelligent services feature helps optimise your device usage, so you can enjoy better battery life and temperature performance. We take your privacy seriously, so you can rest assured that your data is not shared anywhere else or uploaded to the cloud.”

Oppo, on the other hand also stated the same explaining that this feature aims to optimise the device for better battery life and temperature monitoring. As per the official statement shared by Oppo to Tech Today, “Oppo does not collect data on SMS, phone calls, or schedules. The data processed through Enhanced Intelligent Services is encrypted and stored in encrypted hardware within the device itself. This data is not shared anywhere else or uploaded to the cloud.”

If you are still apprehensive about using this feature, you can manually turn it off on your phone. All you need to do is go to Settings and search for Enhanced Intelligent Services and turn off the toggle. As mentioned above, this feature is available on Realme, Oppo and OnePlus handsets running on the latest software.

BBK Electronics is the parent company of all three Chinese tech brands: OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme. The feature was verified by Tech Today on OnePlus 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 8 5G smartphones.

