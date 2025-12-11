Instagram's new “Your Algorithm” feature lets users customise Reel algorithm

Instagram has announced a new tool dubbed “Your Algorithm” that lets users control what they want to see in their Reel section. For starters, the tool is rolling out for the Reel section, allowing users to view and personalise the topics for Reel recommendations, making it more personalised to fit users’ interests.

Instagram's Your Algorithm feature: How to customise Reel recommendations

To personalise your Instagram experience, click on the new icon placed at the upper right corner with two lines and hearts in the Reel section. It will direct users to the “Your Algorithm” page, which will consist of topics or interests that Instagram thinks are ones they care about based on user activity. Users can select among the provided topics to customise their feed or remove interests that no longer appeal to them.

In addition, Instagram will also generate an AI summary of the user’s interests. For instance, the platform shared a screenshot that showcased an example of the summary reading “Lately you’ve been into creativity, sports hype, fitness motivation, and skateboarding.” Beyond customisations, users can also share their summarised AI description on their Instagram stories.

This will give users control over customising Reel preference and consuming content that is more relevant to their interests. As of now, the tool is only available for the Reel tab, but Instagram also assures that it will soon be available for the Explore page, and more places of the app with upcoming updates.

The Instagram “Your Algorithm” tool has started rolling out in the US, and it will gradually expand globally in English. Instagram also said that they are still in the early stages of refining and improving the content customisations for the new tool.