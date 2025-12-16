Intel appoints former Trump advisor Robin Colwell to head government affairs

Intel has announced three senior leadership hires in government affairs, marketing & communications, and advanced technology strategy. Among the three new leaders, Intel announces former Trump advisor Robin Colwell as the new head of the company's government affairs.

As per Intel’s newsroom post, Colwell was deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and deputy director of the National Economic Council. There, she was responsible for developing Administration policies across all sectors of the U.S. Now at Intel, Colwell will look after the company's global engagement with policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders. Robin Colwell will be based in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

For Colwell, it's a very crucial role since she will be dealing with trade rules and regulations in the U.S. and abroad, all while managing Intel’s relationship with the President and the federal government. Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, said, “Robin’s broad experience and deep understanding of complex legal and policy environments will be invaluable to Intel.” He further added, “She has a rare ability to navigate dynamic policy environments and deliver outcomes that benefit businesses, policymakers, and the communities they serve.

Alongside Colwell, Intel announced Annie Shea Weckesser as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer (CMCO), and Pushkar Ranade as interim chief technology officer. He will also continue in his current role as chief of staff to the CEO. These are announcing major sensor leadership changes that will reshape Intel’s strategic direction and strengthen its executive team.